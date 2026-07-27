Gkids drops new trailer for ‘cocoon-One Summer of Girlhood’

Gkids unveiled the U.S. trailer for cocoon- One Summer of Girlhood, a Japanese animated war drama based on the manga cocoon by Machiko Kyo. Directed by Yukimitsu Ina, the film tells a coming-of-age story set during the final months of world war II, inspired by the battle of Okinawa and the real-life experiences of the Himeyuri student nurses.

After its first North American premiere on 10 July at Japan Cuts (North America’s largest Japanese film festival), the film is set to release in theatres on 4 September. It will be available in both the original Japanese with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version.

The animated feature cocoon- One Summer of Girlhood was produced by Studio Sasayuri, a new Japanese animation studio founded by veteran animator and producer Hitomi Tateno, who spent decades at Studio Ghibli. Tateno also serves as the film’s producer.

With its intimate portrayal of friendship, resilience and survival during one of world war II’s deadliest battles, Cocoon- One Summer of Girlhood is poised to introduce global audiences to a lesser-known chapter of history through the power of animation.