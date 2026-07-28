New Champions emerge at Esports World Cup 2026 finals

New champions, new heroes and another twist in the club championship race. Week three of the Esports world cup 2026 turned up the heat as EA FC 26, Pubg: Battlegrounds and Teamfight Tactics crowned their winners, handing out millions in prize money and reshaping the standings in Paris.

The weekend’s headline act belonged to Romania’s Razvan “RvPLegend” Puiu, who completed a dream run to win the Diogo Jota FC Pro World Championship. After battling through the play-ins, RvPLegend edged Germany’s Levy “levyfinn” Rieck 6-5 in a gripping grand final, capping one of the tournament’s biggest Cinderella stories.

The victory earned RvPLegend US $250,000 (around Rs 2.3 crore) from the tournament’s US $1 million prize pool and lifted him from 30th to fourth in the global rankings.

“I’m a world champion. I cannot describe the feeling; I’m just crying, I cannot speak,” mention RvPLegend after the victory. “Don’t be afraid. Follow your dreams. One day they will come true.”

If EA FC 26 produced the fairytale, Pubg: Battlegrounds produced a statement. Virtus.pro controlled proceedings from the opening day, built a commanding lead and then played with calculated precision to deny rivals any chance of a comeback. The disciplined approach paid off as Virtus.pro lifted the trophy, collected US $650,000 (around Rs 6.2 crore) and secured 1,000 club championship points.

Virtus.pro player Nino “Nixzyee” Mikec was named Sony MVP after finishing with 33 eliminations, 32 knockdowns and an average survival time of 21 minutes and 21 seconds. The award earned him an additional US $25,000 (around Rs 23.9 lakh).

“It’s an insane feeling. I’m super proud that I’ve done it with this team,” added Mikec. “We knew this was our stage, but it was very stressful.”

Team vision, meanwhile, turned teamfight tactics into a tactical exhibition. After fighting through the lower bracket, the side swept Aurora Gaming 3-0 in the grand final to secure US $150,000 (around Rs 1.4 crore) and 1,000 club championship points.

The title run included victories over T1, Virtus.pro and Flash Wolves before Team Vision outmanoeuvred Aurora gaming, despite the latter featuring reigning solo Tactician’s crown champion Ge “Huanmie” Wuxin.

Team Vision captain Yan “Flancy” Lingyu received the Sony MVP award and an additional US $25,000. “I would like to believe that this MVP belongs to everyone on my team,” said Team Vision captain Flancy. “This MVP is for our fans and everyone behind the camera.”

The action is far from over. The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup moves into its knockout stage, with the grand final scheduled for 1 August. Team Falcons PH progressed to the last eight, while Team Falcons mena will face Team Vitality in a quarter-final with major club championship implications.

After three weeks, navi lead the club championship standings with 2,250 points despite not returning until the final week. Virtus.pro have climbed to second with 1,950 points, team vitality sit third on 1,800 points and team vision’s title-winning run has propelled them to fourth. two-time club championship winners team falcons remain sixth on 1,300 points and are still searching for the game victory needed to stay in contention.

Three weeks down, plenty still to play. If the opening rounds are anything to go by, the Esports World Cup is only getting faster, fiercer and far less predictable.