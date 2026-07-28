Apple original films unveils ‘Matchbox The Movie’ trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Apple original films has dropped the first trailer for Matchbox The Movie, turning Mattel’s pocket-sized die-cast cars into a globe-hopping action spectacle. The film, starring John Cena, sped into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of its worldwide debut on Apple TV on 9 October.

Inspired by the iconic toy line, Matchbox The Movie follows undercover CIA agent Sean, played by Cena, who returns to his quiet hometown only to drag his childhood friends into a high-octane international mission to save the world. What begins as a reunion quickly shifts into overdrive as the group races across continents in pursuit of a global threat.

The trailer reveals Apple’s latest push into blockbuster filmmaking, following a growing slate of big-budget originals that blend established franchises with marquee talent.

From a toy box staple to a big-screen thrill ride, Matchbox The Movie is looking to prove that even the smallest cars can leave the biggest tyre marks.

The action feature comes from Apple original films, Skydance Media and Mattel Studios. It is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel Studios, with Jules Daly also serving as producer. Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin executive produce.