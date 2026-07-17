‘Stillwater’ returns to Apple TV with fifth season this August

Apple TV is bringing back its award-winning animated series Stillwater, with a fifth season set to premiere on 21 August. The new instalment will launch with five fresh episodes, continuing the panda-powered lessons in mindfulness that have made the family favourite a quiet standout.

Based on Jon J. Muth’s bestselling Zen books from scholastic Stillwater follows siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who navigate the ups and downs of everyday life with a little help from their wise panda neighbour, Stillwater. Through stories, humour and gentle guidance, the series encourages children to understand their emotions and approach challenges with patience and mindfulness.

The voice cast returns with James Sie as Stillwater, alongside Judah Mackey, Eva Ariel Binder and Tucker Chandler.



Produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series continues to be developed in collaboration with mindfulness expert and author Mallika Chopra as part of Apple’s changemakers initiative. Since its debut, Stillwater has built an impressive trophy cabinet, earning both Peabody and Daytime Emmy Awards for its thoughtful storytelling and positive messaging.

Apple also highlighted its expanding slate of children’s programming, which includes titles such as My Brother the Minotaur, Wonder Pets: In the City, WondLa, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, Shape Island, The Sisters Grimm, Be@rbrick and Goldie, alongside returning favourites already streaming on the platform.

All four previous seasons of Stillwater are currently available on Apple TV, giving families plenty of time to catch up before the new season arrives.

In a streaming landscape full of noise, Stillwater continues to prove that sometimes the most powerful stories are the quietest.