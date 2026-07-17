‘King of the Hill’ S15 premieres on 20 July

The Hills are back, and Arlen has changed with the times.

Hulu has set 20 July as the premiere date for season 15 of King of the Hill, with all 10 episodes dropping simultaneously on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. All 10 episodes will drop together on Hulu as Hank, Peggy and Bobby return to a very different Arlen, with two more seasons already on the way.

Set several years after the original series, the new season reunites viewers with Hank and Peggy Hill as they return to Arlen after working in Saudi Arabia and settle into retirement on Rainey Street. But retirement proves anything but quiet as the couple adjust to a town that has moved on while trying to keep their neighbours in check.

Meanwhile, Bobby Hill is all grown up. Now 21, he is living in Dallas, balancing adulthood with the demands of running his own business while pursuing a career as a chef and reconnecting with old friends.

The Emmy and Annie Award-winning animated comedy features the returning voices of Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss. Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, King of the Hill originally aired on Fox from 1997 to 2009 before returning as a streaming original.

Produced by 20th Television Animation, the revival is executive produced by creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels alongside showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additional executive producers include Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment and Norm Hiscock.

The revival is already enjoying a strong run. Renewed for seasons 16 and 17 last October, season 14 became the most-viewed adult animation season premiere across Disney+ and Hulu in five years, drawing 4.4 million views globally during its first week. It also earned a 98 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the series has surpassed one billion minutes streamed worldwide across the two platforms.

With fresh stories, familiar faces and two more seasons already in the pipeline, King of the Hill is proving that you can always go home even if the neighbourhood has changed.