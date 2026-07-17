‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ casts one final spell as Disney unveils trailer for four-part finale

One last spell. One last showdown. And one last trip to Waverly Place. Disney has dropped the official trailer for the four-part finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, promising an emotional, nostalgia-filled climax that reunites beloved characters and raises the magical stakes.

The four-part finale premieres on 4 August 2026, with all episodes airing consecutively on Disney channel from 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). The episodes will be available on Disney+ in the US and select international markets on 5 August 2026.

The newly released trailer offers fans their first glimpse of Jennifer Stone returning as Harper Finkle and Gregg Sulkin reprising his role as Mason Greyback, bringing two fan-favourite characters back into the Russo family’s final adventure.

The story begins with Billie struggling to come to terms with losing Alex Russo at the end of season two. To save her mother, Billie must reunite with her long-lost father, setting the stage for the Russo family to combine their magical powers against a powerful new evil threatening them all.

Executive producer Selena Gomez also steps behind the camera, making her directorial debut with the premiere episode. Gomez will reprise her role as Alex in multiple episodes.

The series stars David Henrie as Justin Russo alongside Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo.

Brandon Micheal Hall joins the cast as Damien Penwulf, Billie’s father. He is joined by returning guest stars Jennifer Stone, Gregg Sulkin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Ramon Reed and Tobias Jelinek.

Created by Todd Greenwald, Wizards of Waverly Place originally ran from 2007 to 2012, becoming one of Disney channel’s most successful live-action series. Its revival has continued to resonate with audiences, amassing more than 101 million views on the Disney channel YouTube channel and ranking among Disney+’s top five streaming titles across children aged six to 11, teens aged 12 to 17 and adults aged 18 to 24 during its launch period.

The wand is almost ready to be put away. But before the curtain falls, the Russos are set to remind fans that some magic never fades.