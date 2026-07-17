‘Daffy Season’ teaser arrives ahead of November release

Daffy Duck has a new rival and it is football. Warner Bros has unveiled the first teaser and new images for Daffy Season, the first brand-new Looney Tunes theatrical short in years, as the studio taps into football fever with Daffy Duck at the centre of the chaos.

Directed by Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve, the short follows Daffy Duck as he loses his cool after discovering that football season has replaced the familiar cry of duck season. Furious that football has stolen all the attention, Daffy sets out to win back the spotlight in true Looney Tunes style.

The short features the voices of Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Jeff Bergman as Elmer Fudd. While the teaser keeps most of its gags under wraps, it offers a first look at an updated visual style that blends classic slapstick with a more three-dimensional look.

Daffy Season premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on 22 June 2026 as part of a tribute to the 23rd Fifa World Cup. It also received a limited theatrical run from 13 July to 16 July 2026 alongside screenings of Scoob!.

The short will receive its wider theatrical release on 6 November 2026, when it plays ahead of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s The Cat in the Hat.

The release comes as Warner Bros. continues to revive its iconic Looney Tunes franchise following renewed fan interest in the classic characters. The studio has also shared new promotional images alongside the teaser, giving audiences a closer look at Daffy’s latest animated outing.

With football fever sweeping the world and Daffy’s patience wearing thinner than ever, Daffy Season looks ready to prove that when the spotlight shifts, the world’s grumpiest duck is never far behind.