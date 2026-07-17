‘Wrap House Simulator’ launches on Xbox

Order up! Wrap House Simulator is firing up the grills from 17 July, inviting Xbox players to swap the comfort of the dining table for the chaos behind the counter as they build a fast-food empire one tortilla at a time.

Launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox PC, the management sim puts players in charge of every aspect of running a wrap restaurant. From slicing vegetables and grilling meat to warming tortillas and assembling orders against the clock, success depends on speed, organisation and keeping hungry customers happy.

The journey begins with a modest neighbourhood takeaway, but profits can be reinvested into new recipes, upgraded kitchen equipment and redesigned workspaces, allowing players to streamline operations and grow their business into a bustling restaurant.

As customer demand ramps up, so do the challenges. Stocking ingredients, optimising kitchen layouts and refining workflows become just as important as crafting the perfect wrap, turning every busy lunch rush into a test of both culinary skills and business management.

For those who prefer a little help in the kitchen, Wrap House Simulator also supports online co-op for up to four players. Friends can divide tasks between food preparation, cooking, assembling orders and serving customers, with teamwork proving to be the ultimate secret sauce.

Whether players are chasing the perfect restaurant layout or simply trying to survive the next dinner rush, the game blends time management, strategy and co-operative chaos into one satisfying package.

After all, building a successful restaurant isn’t just about wrapping food, it’s about wrapping your head around the madness before the next order lands.