Nodwin Gaming presses play on MENA growth with Teemu Koski as CEO

Nodwin Gaming is respawning its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) ambitions with a new boss at the controls.

The youth entertainment company has appointed Teemu Koski as chief executive officer of Nodwin Gaming MENA, effective 1 July 2026. Reporting to Nodwin Gaming International chief executive officer Merlin Wiedeking, he will steer strategy, operations, business development and market expansion across the region.

Koski joined Nodwin Gaming in August 2025 as chief business officer, MENA, where he helped scale the company’s commercial footprint by forging strategic partnerships, driving revenue growth and expanding its data business. Working with publishers, media rights holders, technology partners and brands, he played a key role in opening fresh commercial opportunities across the region.

His new remit comes with a double XP bonus. Alongside leading the MENA business, Koski will continue to head Nodwin Gaming’s global data monetisation business, focusing on increasing the commercial value of esports data rights across the company’s expanding international network.

Before joining Nodwin, Koski spent more than 15 years at Elisa Corporation, where he founded and led Elisa Esports, building one of Europe’s most respected esports businesses while helping shape sustainable commercial models for the industry.

“The MENA region is entering a defining period for gaming, esports and youth entertainment, and the opportunity ahead is enormous,” said Koski. “My focus is on building a business that’s deeply rooted in the region while bringing together publishers, brands, creators, governments and technology partners. At the same time, I’m excited to continue growing our global data monetisation business and create even greater value across Nodwin’s international ecosystem.”

Wiedeking said Koski’s ability to build businesses through strong relationships and deep market understanding made him the natural choice for the role. “As Nodwin continues to grow internationally, we’re committed to empowering local leadership that understands the people, culture and opportunities within each region. MENA is one of our most important growth markets, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Teemu as we deepen our presence, forge new partnerships and create long-term value across the region.”

The appointment underscores Nodwin Gaming’s wider international playbook. The company has steadily expanded its footprint through investments across gaming, esports, creator ecosystems, live experiences and youth culture, connecting brands, publishers, creators and communities across emerging markets.