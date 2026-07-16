‘Gears of War: E-Day’ locks in Nvidia to supercharge PC launch

Xbox and The Coalition have enlisted Nvidia as the exclusive PC partner for Gears of War: E-Day, promising the franchise’s most technically ambitious outing yet when it arrives on 6 October.

Built on Unreal Engine 5 and DirectX 12, Gears of War: E-Day is being optimised across a broad spectrum of PC hardware, with Nvidia working alongside the developers from the early stages of production to fine-tune performance, visuals and responsiveness for PC players.

The partnership brings a suite of GeForce RTX technologies to the battlefield, including DLSS 4.5 with Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, Super Resolution and Nvidia Reflex. Together, these features aim to boost frame rates, sharpen image quality and reduce system latency for smoother, faster gameplay.

Visuals are also getting a serious upgrade. The game will support hardware ray tracing through DirectX alongside RTX enhancements, delivering richer lighting, more detailed environments and a grittier, cinematic atmosphere as players relive the horrors of Emergence Day.

“Gears of War: E-Day is being built to deliver a cinematic, visceral, and technically ambitious return to the origins of the franchise,” shared The Coalition rendering lead Mike Perzel. “Built on DirectX 12, we’re focused on delivering a great experience across console and PC. Partnering with Nvidia gives us the opportunity to further enhance that world for PC players with the performance, responsiveness, and visual fidelity PC players expect.”

The game will also support AMD FSR, Intel XeSS and Unreal Engine TSR, ensuring broader compatibility across different PC configurations.

Another notable addition is Advanced Shader Delivery (ASD), which ships precompiled shaders with the game to minimise loading times and eliminate first-run shader stutter on supported systems. ASD will be available through the Microsoft Store and Xbox PC app at launch, with support expanding to additional platforms over time.

Players won’t have to wait long to test the firepower. Early access to the open beta begins on 6 August, ahead of the game’s full launch on 6 October.

For PC players, Gears of War: E-Day isn’t just bringing the locust back, it is aiming to make every frame count.