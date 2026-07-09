Viral horror hit ‘Buckshot Roulette’ arrives on Xbox Game Pass

The table is set, the shells are loaded and the odds are anything but friendly. Viral indie horror hit Buckshot Roulette has blasted its way onto Xbox consoles and PC, arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass and bringing its nerve-shredding game of chance to a whole new audience.

Available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox on PC and cloud, the title swaps the revolver of traditional Russian Roulette for a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, turning a familiar gamble into a brutal psychological showdown. Players face off against the enigmatic dealer, weighing every trigger pull as live and blank shells are shuffled into the chamber.

The rules are deceptively simple. The tension is anything but. Every round becomes a battle of probability, bluffing and split-second decisions, where reading your opponent can matter as much as reading the chamber.

Originally designed as a single-player horror experience, Buckshot Roulette also includes its post-launch multiplayer mode on Xbox. Supporting up to four players with Xbox Play anywhere crossplay across Xbox platforms, the mode reimagines the game’s infamous tabletop standoff with fresh mechanics, redesigned characters and an all-new soundtrack. The result is less about luck alone and more about deception, alliances and inevitable betrayals.

The game’s rise has been equally dramatic. What began as a small experimental release on Itch.io has snowballed into one of indie gaming’s biggest viral success stories, inspiring fan art, short films, and even a real-world recreation of its multiplayer table at K4sen Con.

Its Xbox debut also marks the first time the horror title has landed on consoles, opening the doors to millions of game pass subscribers eager to test their nerves against the dealer.

Whether players fancy surviving the underworld alone or turning friends into rivals around the multiplayer table, Buckshot Roulette is now open for business. The house always has the edge, but this time, the shotgun has the final say.