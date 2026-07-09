The Force gets an anime twist as ‘The Ninth Jedi’ heads to Disney+

A galaxy far, far away is about to get a distinctly Japanese makeover. The Ninth Jedi, Japan’s first Star Wars animated series, is set to ignite Disney+ on 5 August, marking a landmark moment for both the iconic sci-fi franchise and the anime industry.

Produced by Production I.G., the series is created by Kenji Kamiyama, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Kaiju No. 8. The project blends Japanese animation’s cinematic flair with one of the world’s most enduring entertainment franchises, promising a fresh take on the Star Wars universe.

The Ninth Jedi also marks a significant milestone as the first Japanese-produced Star Wars animated series, underscoring the franchise’s growing embrace of anime storytelling and talent.

With lightsabers poised and anime artistry leading the charge, The Ninth Jedi is ready to prove that when Japan meets the force, sparks are bound to fly.