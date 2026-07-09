Esports World Cup levels up as Paris hosts its biggest edition yet

Game on.

The world’s biggest esports spectacle has touched down in Paris, with the Esports Foundation officially opening the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC), the tournament’s first international edition and its most ambitious outing yet.

Running until 23 August at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, EWC 2026 brings together more than 2,000 elite players, 200 leading esports clubs from over 100 countries, and 25 tournaments across 24 of the world’s biggest game titles. At stake is a record-breaking prize pool of US$75 million (around Rs 716 crore), making it the richest event in esports history.

The world’s finest gamers earned their seats in Paris the hard way. More than 1.5 million players battled through 330 qualifying tournaments, publisher leagues, and international circuits to secure a place on esports’ biggest stage.

With an estimated 3.6 billion gamers worldwide, the Esports World Cup is positioning itself as the annual championship that brings together the best players, clubs, and publishers under one roof. Paris, long associated with global sporting events, now becomes the backdrop for competitive gaming’s next big leap.

The opening ceremony at Hôtel de Ville underscored the city’s official welcome to the global esports community, with Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire joining organisers to mark the start of the seven-week competition.

L to R: Ralf Reichert, Zohran Mamdani, Nemat (Minouche) Shafik

Esports Foundation chief executive officer Ralf Reichert said the event’s unique draw lies in its club championship. “Every title crowns its own winner, but every result also contributes to a bigger race: the club championship. That is what makes EWC different. It rewards not only individual brilliance, but the depth, consistency, and ambition of an entire club.”

Board member HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan said the tournament had outgrown its Saudi Arabian roots, becoming a global platform for competitive gaming. While Riyadh remains the event’s home, he said Paris marks an exciting new chapter in expanding esports’ international footprint.

French minister of sports, youth and community life Marina Ferrari said hosting the first overseas edition reinforces France’s ambition to become a major esports destination. She also announced that the country will unveil its national esports development strategy for 2026-2030 later this year.

Returning as global ambassadors are football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and chess world champion Magnus Carlsen, reflecting the event’s growing crossover between traditional sport, gaming and mainstream entertainment.

The Club Championship remains the tournament’s headline attraction. Of the US$75 million prize pool, US$30 million (around Rs 286 crore) has been allocated to the multi-title club standings, with US$7 million (around Rs 66.8 crore) reserved for the overall champion. Defending champions team falcons will be chasing a third consecutive crown after victories in 2024 and 2025.

Fans across 160 countries can follow the action through more than 100 broadcast, OTT and digital partners, delivering over 7,000 hours of live programming in more than 40 languages. Up to 5,000 official co-streamers will also amplify the tournament through the event’s creator program, extending its reach into creator-led communities worldwide.

This year’s competition features 25 tournaments across 24 titles, including Counter-Strike two, Dota two, League of Legends, Valorant, Pubg Mobile, EA Sports FC 26, Rocket League, Tekken eight, Street Fighter six, and Chess.

For the next seven weeks, Paris swaps catwalks for keyboards. In this arena, every click counts, every map matters, and only one club will press the ultimate victory screen.