Wendy’s flips burgers, bars and anime into Delhi flagship launch

Wendy’s India is serving more than burgers in Delhi. Its new flagship in Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, is betting that culture, community and fandom are just as appetising as fries.

Operated by Rebel Foods under the master franchise agreement, the outlet is being positioned as a social hotspot rather than another quick-service restaurant. The playbook? Blend food with music, anime, and live experiences to win over India’s Gen Z crowd.

The festivities begin on 10 July, when customers can tuck into Wendy’s newly launched Teriyaki Burgers free of charge, alongside giveaways, photo opportunities, and appearances by the brand’s trademark Wendy mascot.

Then comes the mic drop.

On 12 July, the outlet hosts Wendy’s Buns & Bars, a live rap battle in collaboration with Naam Sujal, runner-up of Hustle season four. Ten finalists, shortlisted through online auditions, will perform before a judging panel led by Naam Sujal. Winners will pocket cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, while all contestants will receive Wendy’s merchandise and unlimited burgers, fries, and Coke during the event.

The pop-culture push continues on 18 July, when the restaurant swaps rap for cosplay. An anime-themed takeover inspired by Wendy’s Teriyaki Burger range will feature Japanese-style décor, fan activities, cosplay competitions and exclusive merchandise, including T-shirts and bucket hats. Cosplay champions will walk away with cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000.

“Delhi has always been a key market for Wendy’s India, and Hudson Lane, with its vibrant student community and dynamic food culture, is the perfect home for our flagship restaurant,” said Rebel Foods AVP, marketing, Mohit Mahajan. “More than just a place to enjoy great food, this outlet has been designed as a space where music, fandom and global flavours come together.”

He added that experiences such as Buns & Bars and the Anime fans meetup are designed to build stronger connections with young consumers as Wendy’s expands its footprint across India.

For Wendy’s, the recipe is clear: burgers may bring people through the door, but beats, cosplay, and community could keep them coming back for seconds.