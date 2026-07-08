Pokémon GO Fest 2026 levels up with free Asia-Pacific community celebrations

Time to stop staring at the screen and start chasing Pokémon in the wild.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 is taking the game back to the streets with free community celebrations across the Asia-Pacific region on 11 and 12 July, bringing trainers together for two days of raids, rewards and real-world revelry.

Niantic is rolling out fully branded public events across 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi, as part of the global celebration. Whether players are first-timers, returning trainers or seasoned Pokémon masters, the events promise a chance to battle side by side, meet local communities and bag exclusive goodies.

The headline act? Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y Raid Battles, with a host of featured Pokémon also making appearances. Trainers checking in at the venues will unlock timed research offering Pokémon encounters and in-game items, while supplies last.

Beyond the battles, the celebrations will feature interactive Pokémon GO pop-up experiences, photo opportunities, community-led activities, prize giveaways and exclusive Pokémon GO merchandise. Community ambassadors and visiting trainers will also be on hand, turning parks and public spaces into buzzing Pokémon playgrounds.

The festivities will unfold in Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, Sendai, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, with most venues hosting events from 10 am to 7 pm local time across both days.

Those unable to join the celebrations in person can still connect with local Pokémon GO communities through the game’s community network.

For everyone else, it’s simple: grab your Poké Balls, power up your squad, and get ready to catch more than just Pokémon. This weekend, the real adventure is stepping outside.