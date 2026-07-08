‘Batman: The Animated Series’ returns with villain-fuelled card game in 2026

Who needs a hero when being bad looks this much fun? Batman: The Animated Series is making a comeback in 2026, but this time, the Caped Crusader is taking a back seat as Gotham’s most notorious rogues steal the spotlight.

Upper Deck has unveiled Batman: The Animated Series – Enemies of Gotham City, a strategy card game that flips the script by putting players in the shoes of iconic villains such as Joker and Two-Face. The mission isn’t to save Gotham; it’s to run riot across it while staying one step ahead of Batman and the Bat Family.

Inspired by the beloved 1990s animated classic, which wrapped up in 1995 but has never left fans’ hearts, the game blends nostalgia with fresh storytelling. Every card features artwork lifted directly from, or inspired by, the acclaimed series, giving long-time fans another reason to return to Gotham.

The box packs a sprawling map of Gotham City, miniature figures of playable villains and Bat Family members, 165 cards, and individual character boards showcasing each villain’s unique abilities. Players battle for control of city districts, recruit goons, collect resources, and build enough Infamy to claim victory, all while Batman closes in.

The villains won’t be short of tricks either. Special equipment cards help level the playing field, offering everything from crafty escapes to tactical advantages against Gotham’s finest.

Upper Deck is also raising the stakes with the Knight on the Town expansion, introducing four new playable villains: Riddler, Killer Croc, Man-Bat, and Phantasm. Man-Bat and Phantasm arrive with unique Lone Villain mechanics, while Officer Renee Montoya and Detective Harvey Bullock join the forces of law, making every heist a little riskier.

DC has delivered plenty of superhero board games over the years, but Enemies of Gotham City gleefully turns the tables. Sometimes, the most entertaining way to save Gotham is not to save it at all.