A new Gundam era begins with SDCC 2026 anime reveal

Something big is docking at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. The Gundam franchise is ready to fire up its next era as Bandai Namco Filmworks prepares to unveil an all-new anime series at SDCC, turning one of pop culture’s biggest stages into the launchpad for the next chapter in the long-running mecha saga.

The announcement will take centre stage during the Gundam Showcase 2026 – Unveil the Next Gundam panel on 23 July, where special guests from Japan will lift the curtain on the new series and outline what’s next for the franchise. Fans attending the session can also walk away with an arsenal of exclusive collectibles, including promotional cards, a t-shirt, a mini poster, an inflatable beam saber, and a Gunpla workshop kit.

But the action won’t stop inside the panel room.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is bringing Gundam to the SDCC show floor with a dedicated booth spotlighting both the newly announced anime and Gundam Rogue Orbit, the video game revealed in June. Visitors can check out displays, pose with Gundam statues and Gunpla-kun, browse event-exclusive merchandise, and pick up giveaways while stocks last.

Visitors can head to the free Gunpla workshop, where attendees can build their own model kit from scratch and take it home. Sessions will run daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

For fans unable to make the trip to California, the reveal won’t remain earthbound. Gundam Channel will stream a special worldwide programme carrying the same new-series announcement unveiled at SDCC. The broadcast is a standalone presentation rather than a live feed of the panel, with scheduling updates to be shared via Gundam’s official X account if required.

With a fresh anime waiting in the launch bay, a new game gathering momentum, and Gunpla builders ready to assemble, SDCC 2026 is shaping up to be full throttle for Gundam. The countdown has begun, and the franchise is about to launch into its next orbit.