Dirty Work’s animated film ‘Beat Cancer Off’ scores on the global awards circuit

Dirty Work is having a very good stroke of luck. The São Paulo-based animation studio has turned heads and collected a haul of trophies, as Beat Cancer Off, the animated centrepiece of Fuck Cancer and VML Health’s awareness campaign, continues its winning run across the global awards circuit.

Directed by Gustavo Leal and Faga Melo, the mixed-media film has emerged as one of this year’s standout pieces of health communication, proving that bold ideas, irreverent humour and first-rate animation can make even the most awkward conversations impossible to ignore.

The campaign first hit pay dirt at the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, where it claimed a grand prix, a gold, and a bronze in branded content & entertainment. It then doubled down at Cannes Lions, picking up two golds in entertainment lions for music and health & wellness, three silvers across film and film craft, and two bronzes in audio & radio and health & wellness.

The film throws every trick in the animation playbook into the mix, blending traditional 2D, cut-out animation, 3D, puppetry and live action into a visual style that is equal parts retro, handcrafted and contemporary. Its playful tone explores 21 colourful expressions for masturbation, using humour to spotlight its link with prostate cancer prevention. An original retro-inspired soundtrack by Jamute keeps the energy high throughout.

“The film explores the fascinating ways different cultures and languages talk about masturbation,” said directors Leal and Melo. “Each animation technique was carefully chosen to reflect the humour, visual language and storytelling traditions behind a particular expression.”

They added that striking the right comic balance was the toughest part. “Humour was essential to making such a sensitive subject approachable, while ensuring every metaphor felt distinctive, culturally authentic and entertaining.”

Dirty Work’s challenge was to transform a scientific finding into something audiences would actually want to watch. Drawing on the landmark health professionals follow-up study, the campaign highlights research suggesting that men who ejaculate 21 or more times a month may reduce their risk of prostate cancer by up to 22 per cent.

Founded in São Paulo, Dirty Work has built a reputation for visually daring animation across commercial, cultural and purpose-led projects, with worldwide representation by Lemonade Collective in the UK.

With trophies piling up and conversations flowing, Beat Cancer Off has shown that when fearless storytelling meets fearless craft, even the most taboo subjects can become award-winning conversation starters.