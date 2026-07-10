8Bit Creatives partners with a streaming platform Kick

India’s creator economy has found a new power-up. Gaming talent management agency 8Bit Creatives has become Kick’s first official creator agency partner in India, marking a major milestone as the global livestreaming platform sharpens its focus on one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets.

The partnership will see 48 creators from the 8Bit Creatives roster make the move to Kick, including Raj “Snax” Varma, Lokesh “Pahadi” Karakoti, Siddhant “Sid” Joshi, Mithul “Binks” Nayak, Harsh “Goblin” Paudwal, Salman “Mamba” Ahmad and Yash “Viper” Soni, among others. The collaboration aims to unlock new monetisation opportunities, creator-first tools and greater global visibility for Indian gaming talent.

With more than 500 million monthly hours watched, 80 million channels and over 46 million daily live chats, Kick has rapidly established itself as one of the fastest-growing livestreaming platforms worldwide. Through the alliance, 8Bit Creatives will help drive Kick’s expansion in India by connecting the platform with the country’s highly engaged gaming community while developing localised content strategies centred on Indian audiences and mobile-first titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

8Bit Creatives co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal shared, “The evolution of the creator economy has pushed gaming creators to rethink how they build, distribute and scale their content. Our partnership with Kick reflects this broader shift towards more dynamic and diversified creator ecosystems globally. Gaming creators today are increasingly building independent digital brands with diverse audiences, revenue streams and creative identities, with platforms like Kick enabling greater flexibility to grow and engage communities. For us at 8Bit Creatives, this association is about enabling long-term creator sustainability and ensuring that the creators we work with are not limited by format or geography, but are instead empowered to grow globally.”

Launched in 2022, Kick has positioned itself as a creator-first platform with a monetisation model designed to challenge industry norms. Its partner program has facilitated payouts exceeding US$200 million, while its 95/5 subscription revenue split remains one of the most competitive revenue-sharing models in livestreaming.

Kick director Ethan Wright said, “India is home to some of the world’s most talented and ambitious creators. With Kick, we’re building a platform where streamers can grow sustainable careers through fair monetisation and innovative livestreaming tools, allowing them to build stronger connections with their communities. We’re excited to work with creators, agencies and industry partners as it continues investing in the Indian market.”

The announcement also comes as 8Bit Creatives broadens its footprint beyond gaming. The agency recently welcomed lifestyle creator Nishu Tiwari to its talent roster, further expanding its creator management portfolio while continuing to represent some of India’s biggest gaming personalities, including Naman “Mortal” Mathur, Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare, Parv “Regaltos” Singh, Krutika “Krutika Plays” Ojha and Gulrez “Joker Ki Haveli” Khan.

As livestreaming platforms race for creators and audiences alike, 8Bit Creatives has planted its flag on Kick’s side. For India’s gaming creators, the next level may just have a new address.