VES rolls out 2026 honours as industry icons take centre stage

The visual effects industry’s brightest stars are set for a well-earned standing ovation. The Visual Effects Society (VES) has unveiled the honourees for its 2026 VES honours celebration, recognising pioneers, innovators and industry leaders whose work has shaped the craft of visual effects across film, television and emerging technologies.

The annual celebration will take place on 4 September at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles, with honourees selected by the VES board of directors from nominations submitted by its members.

VES board chair Kim Davidson said, “The VES Honours Celebration is a highlight for us every year, as our community gathers to recognise these incredible pioneers and the range of impacts they’ve had on the visual effects industry. It makes it all the more special that these honourees were submitted for consideration by VES members themselves. We look forward to honouring them in person in September.”

Susan Zwerman will receive the VES Founders Award for her sustained contributions to the art, science and business of visual effects, while also being honoured with Lifetime VES Membership. Jeff Kleiser will also receive Lifetime VES Membership in recognition of his long-standing contributions to the industry and the Society.

This year’s honourary VES members are Sir William Sargent and Scott Stokdyk, while the 2026 VES fellows include Neishaw Ali, Rita Cahill, Barbara Ford Grant and Susan Thurmond O’Neal.

The VES hall of fame will welcome four legendary names whose work transformed visual storytelling: Jon Landau (1960-2024), Gerry Anderson (1929-2012), Ishirō Honda (1911-1993) and Tomoyuki Tanaka (1910-1997).

The society will also recognise outstanding service from regional section leaders, including Aditya Talwar (Australia), Michael Conte (Bay Area), Jose Marin (New York), Rico Dober (Germany) and Mark Spatny (Los Angeles), for their long-standing contributions to their respective VES chapters.

With nearly 6,000 members across 18 global sections, the Visual Effects Society continues to celebrate not just groundbreaking artistry but the people driving the industry’s future. When the curtains rise in September, it won’t just be another awards night; it will be a celebration of the visionaries who continue to make movie magic look effortless.