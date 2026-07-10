‘Snoopy Presents special, There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy’ trailer drops on Apple TV+

Home is where the heart is, and for Snoopy, it’s also where the doghouse should be. Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its latest Snoopy Presents special, There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy, bringing the beloved beagle back for another heartfelt adventure when his iconic doghouse disappears. The original special premieres globally on 31 July.

The story begins with Snoopy’s world turning upside down after his cherished doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. Determined to lift his friend’s spirits, Charlie Brown sets off with Snoopy on a search to recover the missing home. Along the way, the pair discover that home is built as much on friendship and belonging as it is on four walls and a roof.

The voice cast features Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O’Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchison, Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis and Diego Whalen. Executive producers include Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff. The special also introduces an original song, Home, Where Your Heart Found Me, performed by singer-songwriter Allen Stone.

The new release further strengthens Apple TV+’s long-running partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, which extends through 2030. Since becoming the exclusive streaming home of the Peanuts franchise in 2020, Apple TV+ has steadily expanded the universe with classic specials, original series and feature projects.

The streamer is also developing Snoopy Unleashed, a brand-new animated feature in which Snoopy runs away from home, sending Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang on an emotional adventure through the Big City in search of their four-legged friend.

Apple TV+’s growing Peanuts catalogue includes acclaimed originals such as Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show and several Snoopy Presents specials including Welcome Home, Franklin, Lucy’s School, One-of-a-Kind Marcie and A Summer Musical. The platform also houses classic favourites including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

For Snoopy, losing a doghouse sparked a journey of friendship and belonging. For Apple TV+, it’s another reminder that the world’s most famous beagle still knows how to make audiences feel right at home.