Adult Swim to offer first look at ‘Common Side Effects’ S2 at San Diego Comic-Con

Adult Swim will give fans an early look at the second season of Common Side Effects as part of its programming lineup at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The exclusive sneak peek joins a slate of panels, screenings and fan experiences that Adult Swim has planned for the annual pop culture event, where the network is set to showcase several of its upcoming animated titles.

Created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, Common Side Effects follows former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances, whose discovery of a rare mushroom with extraordinary healing properties draws the attention of powerful corporations and government agencies.

Adult Swim renewed the critically acclaimed animated series for a second season earlier this year. While the network has not revealed story details for the upcoming episodes, the Comic-Con presentation will offer attendees their first official preview of the new season.

The season two sneak peek is among the highlights of Adult Swim’s San Diego Comic-Con lineup, which also includes programming centred on several of the network’s other animated series.