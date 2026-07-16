‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ rolls into its final season with new trailer

One last roll around the rink. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is gearing up for its grand farewell as Disney+ drops the official trailer for the fourth and final season, set to premiere on 29 July.

The trailer wastes no time raising the stakes. From Suga Mama dominating the roller derby track to a mysterious lake cryptid making an appearance, the final chapter promises plenty of laughs, surprises and heartfelt moments as the beloved family prepares for one last adventure.

Season four finds Penny Proud navigating life-changing challenges that test both her courage and sense of identity. Packed with bigger twists, bolder adventures and emotional turns, the season keeps the spotlight firmly on family, proving that even life’s wildest rides are easier when tackled together.

The returning voice cast includes Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paulk and Melissa De Sousa.

Joining the farewell season is a star-studded guest lineup featuring Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Lashana Lynch, Romany Malco, Lorraine Toussaint, Kym Whitley, Adele Givens and several others, alongside returning guest stars Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was created and executive produced by Bruce W. Smith, with Ralph Farquhar serving as executive producer. Since its revival, the show has earned multiple industry honours, including NAACP Image Awards, a Children’s and Family Emmy Award, a Namic Award, as well as nominations at the Glaad Media Awards and Annie Awards.

After four seasons of laughs, life lessons and larger-than-life personalities, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is taking its final bow, proof that while every family story ends, the best ones leave plenty to be proud of.