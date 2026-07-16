Hulu unveils new key art for ‘Futurama’ S14 ahead of its August premiere

Fans of Futurama have another reason to look forward to August, as Hulu has released new key art for the upcoming 14th season of the long-running animated sci-fi comedy. Featuring the tagline, The crew you love, now with 50 per cent more water, the artwork teases another offbeat adventure for the Planet Express crew ahead of the season’s debut on August 3.

The new season will premiere on Hulu in the United States, with bundle subscribers also able to stream it via Hulu on Disney+. Internationally, the series will be available on Disney+. New episodes are scheduled to arrive every Monday.

According to the official season synopsis, the latest instalment will send Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the Planet Express team into a fresh set of bizarre adventures, including encounters with swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, and elaborate scams. The season will also feature the unexpected return of Dr Zoidberg’s long-lost love.

The returning voice cast includes Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. The series is created by Matt Groening and developed with David X. Cohen, with both serving as executive producers alongside Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Originally premiering in 1999, Futurama has earned a devoted fan following for its blend of science fiction, satire, and heartfelt storytelling. After runs on Fox and Comedy Central, the Emmy-winning series returned with new episodes on Hulu in 2023 and continues to expand its revival with Season 14.

The newly released key art marks the latest promotional push ahead of the season’s launch, giving fans another glimpse of the animated comedy’s return to screens next month.