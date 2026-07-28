Marvel ignites Comic-Con with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, ‘Ghost Rider’ and ‘Black Panther 3’

Marvel Studios came, saw and conquered. San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H became ground zero for blockbuster announcements as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unleashed a rapid-fire showcase packed with star power, surprise reveals and multiverse mayhem.

Leading the charge was Avengers: Doomsday, with Feige bringing directors Anthony and Joe Russo on stage alongside an expansive cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn and Tenoch Huerta Mejia. Hayley Atwell also confirmed her return as Peggy Carter.

Marvel turned the presentation into an immersive spectacle by handing every attendee a Doctor Doom mask and cloak before Downey Jr., now portraying Victor von Doom, invited the audience to wear them, transforming Hall H into Doom’s own army.

Directed by Anthony and Russo and produced by Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from three universes on a collision course against their greatest threat yet. The film releases exclusively in theatres on 18 December 2026.

Feige then shifted gears with another crowd-pleaser, confirming that Ghost Rider is officially in development. Ryan Gosling will headline the film, with director Shawn Levy at the helm and Jonathan Tropper penning the screenplay. The supernatural action film is slated for release in 2028.

The surprises did not stop there. Jon Bernthal made an unexpected appearance to discuss his return as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fans were treated to an exclusive preview ahead of the film’s theatrical release on 31 July 2026.

For the grand finale, writer-director Ryan Coogler joined Feige on stage alongside Letitia Wright and Winston Duke to confirm that Black Panther 3 will arrive in theatres on 15 December 2028. Coogler then delivered the evening’s biggest reveal, announcing David Jonsson as the franchise’s new Black Panther.

Three announcements. One Hall H. Countless goosebumps. Marvel did not merely steal the show, it left Comic-Con chasing its cape.