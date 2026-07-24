Marvel names Stephen Wacker editor-in-chief, shifts comics division to Burbank

A new editor, a new address and a new chapter for the house of ideas. Marvel Comics is turning the page on two major fronts, appointing veteran editor Stephen Wacker as its new editor-in-chief while relocating its publishing division from New York to Burbank in July 2027.

The move will see more than 100 publishing employees join Marvel’s wider creative operations in Southern California, ending the publisher’s decades-long run in New York. The relocation also coincides with the expiry of Marvel’s lease on the Avenue of the Americas and is aimed at bringing its comics, film and television teams under one roof.

Wacker succeeds C.B. Cebulski, who will relocate to Japan to take on the newly created role of editor, Asia originals, overseeing Marvel’s original graphic fiction and manga initiatives across the region.

Announcing the leadership changes, Marvel television, animation, comics & franchise head Brad Winderbaum shared, “Few editors have had as long and accomplished a career as Cebulski I’m grateful for his partnership over the past decade and thrilled that he’ll be on the ground in Japan, connecting with local artists and overseeing Marvel’s original graphic fiction and manga in the region. At the same time, I’m excited to welcome Wacker back to Marvel. He is a tremendous editor, a passionate advocate for creators, and someone who deeply understands that Marvel Comics is the source code of our entire enterprise, with a publishing resume that includes some of our most beloved modern runs.”

Wacker is no stranger to Marvel’s pages. During his previous 15-year stint, including seven years as senior editor, he oversaw landmark titles such as Brand New Day and Superior Spider-Man, edited the Eisner Award-winning Daredevil and Hawkeye, helped relaunch Captain Marvel, introduced Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and worked on the popular It’s Jeff! Infinity Comics.

Beyond publishing, Wacker has also built a strong track record in Marvel’s animation and television business, serving as co-producer of the Emmy-nominated Rocket & Groot and co-executive producer on Avengers assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, while also executive producing the Wastelanders audio series.

Reflecting on his return, Wacker expressed, “Picking up Marvel two-in-one #50 as a kid is what made me a comics fan, so returning to Marvel as editor-in-chief is a full-circle moment that I’m still wrapping my head around. I’m proud to join Kevin, Winderbaum, David Abdo, and this incredible staff and amazing array of talent to build on the work started by Stan, Jack, Steve, Flo, John, and so many more. I truly believe the best Marvel Comics have yet to be written and drawn, and I can’t wait to get to work adding some new floors to the house of ideas.”

Meanwhile, Cebulski, the third longest-serving editor-in-chief in Marvel’s nearly 90-year history, leaves behind a decade that included the relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, the acclaimed Krakoan Age of X-Men comics, expanded manga collaborations with Shonen Jump, and talent initiatives such as Stormbreakers and Marvel Art Atelier.

Cebulski added, “I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished at Marvel Comics during my time as EIC, and I’m excited for this new role the leadership team has created for me. I’m looking forward to pursuing new opportunities across Asia while staying close to Steve and Marvel’s brilliant publishing team, who are all like family to me.”

Marvel’s leadership believes the relocation will unlock closer collaboration between comics and screen storytelling.

In a joint statement, Abdo and Winderbaum mentioned, “Our goal is simple: to continue to make the best comic books in the business. Bringing our comics, film, television, and other creative teams together will help us learn from one another, collaborate, and build on the strengths that make Marvel the true house of ideas.”

They added, “This move will position the team beside our broader creative organisation and create opportunities for collaborations across both Marvel and Disney.”

And for the New York team, they offered one final note, “Our colleagues in New York have helped shape generations of stories of characters, and their contributions to Marvel’s legacy cannot be overstated. We sincerely hope they choose to continue that journey with us in California.”

For Marvel, it’s more than a change of postcode or a new editor-in-chief. It’s a fresh origin story, one where the house of ideas is betting that bringing its creative universe closer together will help write the next generation of superhero hits.