Sony to distribute Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana globally ; new footage unveiled at SDCC

Glimpse from the teaser

Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana has secured a major international distribution partner, with Sony Pictures set to release the film worldwide outside India. The announcement was made alongside the unveiling of new footage from the upcoming epic at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part fantasy epic based on the ancient Sanskrit poem by sage Valmiki. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Prime Focus Studios, founded by Malhotra, showcased footage from the film during its SDCC presentation, highlighting the project’s large-scale visual effects and cinematic scope. The film is backed by Dneg, the Oscar-winning VFX studio led by Malhotra, whose credits include Dune, Interstellar, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The studio also confirmed that the two-part project carries a combined budget of approximately US$500 million, covering production and prints and advertising (P&A), making Ramayana one of the most expensive films ever made. While the first instalment remains on track for a Diwali 2026 release, the second film is currently in production, with its release date yet to be announced.

Designed for a global audience, Ramayana will be released internationally in multiple languages and will also feature a premium English-language version.

The production brings together an international creative team, including action directors Terry Notary and Guy Norris, production designers Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal, and composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.