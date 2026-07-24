Merch sales edge up, but the champagne stays corked

The promotional merchandise business has finally found a pulse. Not a boom. Not even a bounce. But after months of barely moving the needle, branded mugs, caps and tote bags are at least nudging the till in the right direction.

The latest bi-monthly flash survey from Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Research shows distributors posting revenue growth of 2.3 per cent in May and June, while suppliers followed close behind at 2.1 per cent, compared with the same period last year. It is the strongest reading in several survey cycles.

There’s just one problem. US inflation is running at 3.5 per cent. So, despite higher sales, the sector is still losing ground in real terms.

The figures are drawn from PPAI’s flash survey of its PPAI 100 distributors and suppliers rather than its broader annual industry estimate, offering a snapshot of the market’s biggest players.

PPAI market economist and research and public affairs lead Alok Bhat isn’t reaching for the bubbly yet. He called the latest results one of the strongest growth signals in recent cycles but said the next test is whether companies can convert higher sales into healthier profits. Demand is holding up, he noted, but pricing discipline, operational efficiency and cost control will separate the winners from the merely busy.

Distributors are leading the pack. 76 per cent reported higher revenue, with the smallest firms delivering the strongest gains, albeit with the widest swings. The largest distributors, with annual revenue above US$100 million, remained firmly in growth territory, proving that scale still pays.

Margins, surprisingly, have held up. Nearly two-thirds of distributors reported higher procurement costs, yet most said profitability remained largely intact.

Suppliers, meanwhile, are still carrying the tariff baggage. For more than a year, many have absorbed rising import costs instead of passing them on. Even so, 65 per cent reported revenue growth, with every supplier generating more than US$100 million annually recording gains. Smaller players, however, continue to feel the squeeze.

Procurement costs remain stubbornly high. More than half of suppliers reported rising input costs, with smaller businesses bearing the brunt. More than one in five said costs had risen sharply.

There are, however, signs of momentum. Supplier growth improved by 1.1 per cent over the previous survey, while order volumes remained broadly aligned across both suppliers and distributors.

Whether this is the start of a sustained recovery or just another branded blip remains to be seen. For now, the logos are selling, the order books are filling, and the champagne can stay on ice a little longer.