‘Tales From Outer Suburbia’ wins kids’ jury prize at Animator 2026

Another trophy, another tale worth telling. Shaun Tan’s Tales From Outer Suburbia by Digitoonz has added a fresh accolade to its growing collection, taking home the kids’ jury prize for best animated series at the International Animation Festival Animator 2026.

The award recognises the series’ appeal among younger audiences, with the kids’ jury selecting it as this year’s standout animated series at one of Europe’s leading animation festivals.

Celebrating the win, the team behind the production thanked everyone involved in bringing the series to life, calling it a proud milestone for the project and everyone who contributed to its journey.

The announcement was also shared alongside acknowledgements to supporters and industry stakeholders, including the high commission of India in Canberra, the ministry of information and broadcasting, and members of the Indian and Australian animation communities.

Winning over critics is one thing. Winning over kids, the toughest jury of them all is another achievement altogether. For Tales From Outer Suburbia, this latest honour proves the series has struck the right chord where it matters most.