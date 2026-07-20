Lyon roars, Dplus KIA strikes and Team Vitality reigns as Esports World Cup 2026 heats up

The trophies kept coming, the records kept tumbling, and Paris barely had time to catch its breath. Week two of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 wrapped up spectacularly, crowning four new champions across Free Fire, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), League of Legends and Dota 2, while the race for the coveted Club Championship gathered serious momentum.

The biggest fireworks came in Free Fire, where Lyon rewrote the record books. After scraping through the survival stage following a disappointing group campaign, the South American outfit produced one of the tournament’s greatest comebacks, smashing the EWC elimination record with 33 kills in game five before sealing the title in game seven.

The victory earned Lyon US$300,000 (around Rs 2.8 crore) and direct qualification for the Free Fire Global Finals 2026. Benjamin “Gamezking” Perez, who racked up 60 eliminations and 71 knockdowns, walked away with the Sony MVP award after spearheading his side’s remarkable charge.

Meanwhile, Team Vitality ruled the MLBB Women’s Invitational (MWI), defending their crown with a commanding 4-2 victory over Natus Vincere PH. The Indonesian roster, competing under the French organisation’s banner, recovered from dropping the opening map to secure their fourth MWI title and second Esports World Cup triumph.

The win netted US$150,000 (around Rs 1.4 crore) and a crucial 1,000 club championship points, with Viorelle “Vival” Chen claiming her second EWC MVP award.

If Saturday belonged to mobile esports, Sunday belonged to the Rift.

Backed by a thunderous home crowd, Karmine Corp looked poised to deliver a fairytale ending in the League of Legends grand final. Instead, Dplus KIA silenced the famed Blue Wall, defeating the French favourites to claim their first Lan title of the season and their first major international trophy in nearly six years.

The final flourish came in Dota 2, where Pvision dispatched team BB 3-1 in the grand final to lift the trophy. After dropping the opening game, Pvision stormed back to win three straight, capping a dominant campaign in which they lost just three games throughout the tournament. Evgeniy “Noticed” Ignatenko took home the MVP honours.

Having battled through the lower bracket by eliminating Furia, G2 Esports and defending champions Gen.G, the Korean side completed a dream run. Sin “Smash” Guem-jae was named MVP after a stellar tournament.

Away from the stage, the club championship leaderboard is beginning to take shape. Navi leads with 1,750 points, thanks to a runner-up finish in MLBB, adding to its opening-week success. Team Vitality sits close behind on 1,400 points, while All Gamers Global occupies third with 900 points. Defending club championship winners Team Falcons, remain well off the pace, although five weeks of competition still remain.

Week two may be over, but the battle for esports supremacy is only just getting started. With more titles, more points and more pride on the line, Paris promises plenty more twists before the final trophy is lifted.