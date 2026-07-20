Foundry unveils new platform Griptape Enterprise; appoints Kyle Roche as chief AI officer

Creative software developer Foundry announced Griptape Enterprise, a new tier of the Griptape AI workflow orchestration platform, extended to meet the stringent control and security needs of high-end media production.

Featuring studio-controlled licensing, and expanded project management capabilities, the Griptape update enables pipeline supervisors to curate exactly which models artists use, ensuring every workflow remains vetted, compliant, and production-ready. Studios can run Griptape Enterprise within their on-premises or private cloud infrastructure, ensuring the security of sensitive IP with its uniquely strong control features, providing the control and privacy expected from Foundry’s customers working with the most valuable IP in Media and Entertainment.



Additionally, Foundry is announcing the appointment of Kyle Roche to chief AI officer to guide Foundry’s next generation technology development including Foundry Research initiatives.

Roche, Griptape co-founder and former CEO, joined Foundry in February 2026, following the company’s acquisition of the AI orchestration platform. This appointment underscores Foundry’s commitment to evolving Griptape from a specialised tool into the foundational architecture for the industry’s professional AI-integrated pipelines.

“Foundry has been a trusted technology partner to visual effects and animation studios for over 30 years. With the new Griptape Enterprise license tier, Foundry is shepherding high-end creative teams into AI-enhanced production in a safe and secure way with artistry and craft at its core,” said Roche. “While studios are navigating how best to integrate AI models with bespoke platforms and workarounds, we’re pleased to offer Griptape as a highly customizable and safe off-the-shelf alternative.”

Offering a highly extensible Python-based architecture, the Griptape AI orchestration platform enables both artists and studios to orchestrate multiple AI models and agents across the pipeline, from creative workflows to technical tasks such as data and metadata management, achieving AI efficiencies while retaining creative control. Griptape Enterprise introduces advanced studio governance, production-driven pipeline automation, and commercially cleared infrastructure to meet rigorous security and legal compliance demands.



Key Enterprise tier features include:

Enterprise Governance and Infrastructure Control: Studios run Griptape on-premises within their network security perimeter, keeping sensitive IP, prompt inputs, and private training data inside the facility. Centrally managed unlimited licensing and permissions control how artists and automated workloads can access AI models and software features, keeping environments aligned with studio standards.

Key Griptape updates:

