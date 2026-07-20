Perpetual Pictures brings AI-powered immersive animation platform, Cartoon Movie

Bengaluru-headquartered animation technology company Perpetual Pictures announced Cartoon Movie, an AI-powered animation platform built to change how animated stories are created, watched and expanded.

Founded in 2024, the company is building an integrated ecosystem that combines an animation streaming platform, generative AI production tools and proprietary multi-agent AI technology, making animation creation more accessible and personalised. Unlike traditional animation, where stories end after a fixed number of episodes, Cartoon Movie is working toward a future where stories keep evolving through AI, letting viewers and creators shape animated worlds together.

“We believe the future of animation isn’t simply about producing more content, it’s about creating a platform where stories can evolve with every viewer’s imagination too,” said Perpetual Pictures founder and CEO Sekhar Maddula. “Our mission is to democratise animation by giving creators powerful AI tools while enabling audiences to experience storytelling in an entirely new way.”

The idea behind Cartoon Movie came from a moment at home. While watching an animated series with their children, founders Sekhar Maddula and Sujana Maddula were asked a simple question by their daughter: “Why are there no more episodes?” That question became the starting point for a bigger idea, technology that could extend stories beyond the limits of traditional production and offer audiences a more personalised animation experience.

“Our ambition is to create a world where every child, every creator and every storyteller has the ability to bring imagination to life,” said Perpetual Pictures co-founder and director Sujana Maddula. “We see Cartoon Movie becoming the destination where stories are not only watched but continuously created.”

Cartoon Movie is currently available on Android and iOS, with the company continuing to expand its AI Studio and onboard new creators to the platform.