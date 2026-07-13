DarkAngel, Unlimit and 100 Thieves strike first as Esports World Cup 2026 ignites

The Esports World Cup 2026 has roared out of the blocks, crowning its first three champions in a week packed with upsets, redemption arcs and edge-of-the-seat finales. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Apex Legends and Valorant all found new kings, while the battle for Club Championship supremacy has only just begun.

The opening trophy went to Navi’s Luis Guadalupe “DarkAngel” Castillo Gomez, who finally turned years of near misses into glory by winning Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. After finishing third at last year’s EWC behind champions Goichi “GO1” Kishida and Zeng “Xiao Hai” Zhuojun, the stars aligned this time. GO1 withdrew because of health issues, Xiao Hai exited before the top 16, and DarkAngel kicked the door down.

He dispatched Virtus. Pro’s Kenta “mi2ha4” Ichihara 4-1 in the grand final before breaking down in celebration. His triumph also earned him another first, becoming the inaugural player to have his name etched on the EWC Totem.

“I’ve learned from every win and every loss,” said DarkAngel. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me. This means everything.”

If Fatal Fury was redemption, Apex Legends was pure robbery in broad daylight. Japanese squad Unlimit, Yulariman, Xtsuvi and Peace looked out of the running after six games without a single top-nine finish. Then came the heist.

Unlimit won three of the final four matches to drag the contest deep into match point territory before sealing the championship in a winner-takes-all showdown against Zeta Division. Peace landed the decisive eliminations to complete one of the tournament’s most remarkable turnarounds and walked away with the Sony MVP award after posting 39 finishes, 35 assists and 50 knockouts.

“It felt like a dream,” said Peace. “But the dream came true.”

The curtain came down on week one with an all-American blockbuster in Valorant, where 100 Thieves finally laid their hands on an international title. The side remained unbeaten throughout the event before defeating reigning world champions NRG 3-1 in a fiercely contested final that ended in overtime.

For veteran Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk, the victory capped more than five years of perseverance with the organisation after surviving multiple roster rebuilds and painful near misses. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban claimed the Sony MVP award after producing a standout display, including 65 kills and 25 assists in the final.

“It’s been so long since I won a trophy,” said Cryocells. “Never stop believing in yourself and the people around you.”

The action, however, is far from over. Dota 2 now takes centre stage after the conclusion of the group stage. Team Falcons, Pvision and Team Yandex topped their respective groups, while Nigma Galaxy emerged as surprise playoff qualifiers after an otherwise difficult season.

Meanwhile, the Club Championship leaderboard is beginning to take shape. Team Vitality is the only club to have officially qualified for the standings after securing top-five finishes in both Valorant and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, earning 400 points. But with another week of competition ahead, clubs such as Navi and 100 Thieves are well placed to leapfrog the leaders if they can keep their winning streaks alive.

Week one has already delivered champions, heartbreak and unforgettable moments. If this is the opening act, EWC 2026 is only warming up.