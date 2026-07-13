Arena Animation Malleswaram students cast an AI net with animated short ‘Machli’

Students at Arena Animation Malleswaram are proving that artificial intelligence is becoming more than just a buzzword in animation. Their latest AI-powered animated short film, Machli – The Roar That Echoed Through History, blends technology with storytelling, offering a glimpse into how future creators are embracing next-generation production pipelines without losing sight of artistic craft.

Produced under the mentorship of industry experts, Machli showcases the growing role of AI in animation, from concept development and visual design to AI-assisted image generation, compositing, motion graphics and cinematic presentation. While AI accelerates production, the project places storytelling and creativity firmly at its core.

The short has been produced by B.S. Srinivas and Sukanya Srinivas, while Vikas C serves as writer and director. Student artists contributed across AI workflows, compositing and production, highlighting Arena Animation Malleswaram’s collaborative, studio-style learning environment.

As AI reshapes animation, VFX, gaming and digital content creation, Arena Animation Malleswaram is integrating AI tools into its curriculum alongside traditional art, design, storytelling and production methodologies. The emphasis, the institute says, is not merely on using AI, but on understanding when, where and how to use it responsibly while preserving originality, creativity and technical excellence.

VedAtma College of Design, Technology & Management founder and chairman and Arena Animation Malleswaram director Srinivas stated, “Artificial Intelligence is not replacing creativity, it is empowering creators. At Arena Animation Malleswaram, we believe students must master both artistic fundamentals and AI-enabled production workflows to remain globally competitive. Projects like Machli demonstrate how our students are learning to combine imagination with cutting-edge technology to create industry-ready content.”

He added, “Our objective is to create creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are prepared for the rapidly evolving AVGC-XR industry. By integrating AI into our curriculum, we ensure our students graduate with skills that today’s studios and tomorrow’s technologies demand.”

Arena Animation Malleswaram centre head producer and academic mentor Sukanya shared, “The future belongs to creators who can adapt, innovate, and collaborate. Machli reflects the confidence, creativity, and technical capabilities our students develop through hands-on learning. Every project becomes an opportunity to bridge classroom learning with real-world production experience.”

She noted that industry-oriented projects help students build stronger portfolios while sharpening teamwork, storytelling and production management skills.

Machli writer and director Vikas expressed , “Working on Machli has been an exciting journey of blending storytelling with AI-powered creative tools. While AI accelerated many aspects of production, the heart of the film still came from imagination, planning, direction, and artistic decision-making. This project has given us valuable exposure to the kind of workflows now being adopted by studios across the world.”

Arena Animation Malleswaram continues to train students across Artificial Intelligence for animation and content creation, 3D animation, visual effects, game art and design, motion graphics, digital filmmaking, unreal engine, virtual production, XR technologies and digital content creation. With more than 27 years of experience and over 25,000 students trained, the institute continues to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements through project-based education, studio-style production environments and professional mentorship.

Machli may be powered by AI, but its biggest catch lies elsewhere: proving that the future of animation will belong to creators who can pair intelligent tools with even smarter storytelling.