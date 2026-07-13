‘The World Is Dancing’ drops stunning ending movie as episode III raises the stakes

The World Is Dancing is finding its rhythm, and then some. Just weeks after its 29 June premiere, the period anime has unveiled its ending movie alongside new episode III visuals, teasing an emotional performance where every step could make or break its young hero.

Shochiku and CyberAgent revealed the ending movie on 13 July, giving fans a closer look at the series’ poetic world. The anime is streaming on Hidive across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Episode III turns up the heat. With the shogun set to attend a once-in-a-lifetime performance, Oniyasha finds himself frozen by a pressure he has never known before. As stage fright threatens to steal the spotlight, Junigoro, a young hand-drum apprentice, is left frustrated as events unfold behind the curtain.

The series follows the gifted yet restless Oniyasha, who would one day become the legendary Noh master Zeami. Set against the turmoil of 14th-century Japan, the anime blends history, dance and coming-of-age drama into a visually rich tale that spans six centuries.

Adding another flourish is the ending theme, Unnamed Flower, performed by three-piece band hockrockb. The song has struck a chord with viewers since its debut in episode I, generating strong buzz across social media. The newly released ending movie pairs the track with striking visuals, while the band has also shared a special message for fans.

The anime is directed by Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, whose credits include The Great Passage, Love Me, Love Me Not and Backflip!!. Animation is handled by Cypic, known for Umamusume: Cinderella Gray and The Summer Hikaru Died.

Based on Kazuto Mihara’s acclaimed manga, The World Is Dancing explores one timeless question: why do people dance? Its answer unfolds through elegant choreography, emotional storytelling and a hero learning that sometimes the hardest battle is not on the stage, but within.

With episode III ready to take centre stage and the ending movie adding another graceful flourish, The World Is Dancing is proving that when history and animation move in step, the result is well worth the applause.