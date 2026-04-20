Gkids unveils English dub trailer and voice cast for anime film ‘Labyrinth’

The anime film Labyrinth will be released in the U.S. theatres for a limited two-night run only in Japanese with English subtitles and an English-dubbed version from 10-11 May. Tickets for the imaginative adventure film are now officially on sale.

Gkids, the animation distributor and producer for the film recently unveiled the English trailer of the film that marks the first original feature-length film from acclaimed creator Shoji Kawamori. He is renowned for his signature blend of pop music and science fiction.

The synopsis of the film Labyrinth: The story follows Shiori, a school student who dreams of achieving online stardom but struggles to gain attention. After an embarrassing video of her goes viral, she finds herself trapped inside her smartphone, while a charismatic digital alter ego takes her place in the real world. As the doppelganger rises to internet fame and begins to plot a dangerous takeover, Shiori teams up with a group of online outcasts to stop her counterpart and reclaim her life.

The English voice cast includes Shay Rudolph as Shiori, Jesse Inocalla as Komori, Nicholas Leung as Suguru, Patrick Mealey as Yamada, and Brianna Gentilella as Kirara.

Labyrinth features Atarashii Gakko! member Suzuka in her voice acting debut, alongside Taizo Harada well-known Japanese actor and Takuto Teranishi from the boy group timelesz. The film’s theme song- Sailor, Sail On, is performed by Gakko!, with additional music by yonkey.