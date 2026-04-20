Arena Animation Malleswaram receives Education Excellence & Honour Award for contributions to AVGC-XR training

Arena Animation Malleswaram has been honoured with the Times of India Group’s Vijaya Karnataka & Bangalore Mirror- Education Excellence & Honour Award, recognising its sustained commitment over the past 27 years to encouraging talent and building future ready careers in the AVGC-XR industry.

Over the years, the institute has focused on equipping students with industry-relevant skills, innovation, and global exposure. This recognition acknowledges these efforts and encourages continued growth and contribution to the creative ecosystem.

Arena Animation Malleswaram team expressed gratitude to the Times of India Group’s Vijaya Karnataka and Bangalore Mirror. They acknowledged the presence of minister Shivanand Patil at the award ceremony, along with the team, industry partners, and students for their continued support and contribution.

The team further noted that the recognition reflects a shared achievement and marks another milestone in its efforts to shape the next generation of creators.