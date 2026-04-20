Oppo and The Leaf launch gaming-themed campaign with mascot Ollie

Oppo has partnered with The Leaf to launch a gaming-inspired digital campaign featuring its mascot Ollie, aimed at reviving nostalgia while engaging a broad audience base.

Conceptualised and executed by The Leaf, this campaign places the mascot in a retro, arcade-style universe, drawing on shared cultural references to create content that resonates across generations while remaining aligned with today’s social platforms. Digitally the initiative marks a shift from static mascot usage to more dynamic, culturally driven storytelling.

The campaign is based on the idea that while nostalgia is universal, it needs to be adapted for today’s audiences. By placing Ollie in a gaming-inspired setting, the content combines familiar visuals with platform-first storytelling, helping the character connect with both younger viewers and those revisiting past cultural moments.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in digital marketing, where mascots are evolving beyond brand symbols into active content drivers. Through this approach, mascot engages with trends, online behaviour, and nostalgia-led narratives in real time.

The Leaf co-founder Aditi Nayar shared “Nostalgia today operates as a shared cultural bridge across age groups, but for it to be effective, it needs to be reinterpreted in ways that feel native to current content ecosystems. With Ollie, the idea was to create a character that can move seamlessly between past and present, using familiar cultural codes while adapting to how audiences engage with content today.”

Oppo Mobiles India product marketing and digital head Sushant Vashistha stated “At Oppo, we are focused on building deeper, more meaningful connections with our audiences. Ollie enables us to tap into cultural memory while staying relevant to evolving content behaviours. This campaign reflects our approach of creating storytelling formats that resonate widely, rather than being limited to a single demographic.”

Oppo and The Leaf, through this campaign, continue to adopt a culture-first approach to mascot marketing, focusing on adaptability, relatability, and storytelling to engage diverse audiences.