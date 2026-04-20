Hombale Films expands mythological slate with ‘Mahavatar Parshuram’

Hombale Films has announced the second chapter in its Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, Mahavatar Parshuram, following the earlier release of Mahavatar Narsimha. The production house has unveiled the first look of the film, continuing its series of mythological narratives.

The project centres on Parshuram, the warrior-sage from Hindu mythology. The initial visual presents the character in a battle-ready form, indicating a focus on conflict and legacy.

Hombale Films shared the first glimpse of Mahavatar Parshuram with the note, “As Hombale Films and the makers of Mahavatar Narsimha unite, the legend awakens and a new era begins. Presenting the official motion poster of Mahavatar Parshuram, scheduled for release in December 2027. When dharma falls, the Parshu rises. Tanno Parshuram Prachodayat.”

Mahavatar Parshuram follows Mahavatar Narsimha, which introduced the series. Each film is expected to explore a different avatar or figure from mythology, contributing to a broader narrative framework.

Details of the cast have not yet been disclosed. Further information on the storyline and production schedule is expected closer to release. Hombale Films has previously produced large-scale projects and is positioning the Mahavatar series as part of its future slate.