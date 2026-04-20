India Gaming Show 2026 and CII Summit FX held in Chennai, highlighting growth of video games and esports sector 

The India Gaming Show (IGS) 2026, exhibition and conference focused on the video games and esports ecosystem, was held at the Chennai Trade Centre. The event opened beside the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Summit FX.

Andhra Pradesh government transport, youth and sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was joined by lineup of dignitaries, including Blue Star managing director and CII trade fair chairman Thiagarajan; Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) president Rajan Navani; IDGS vice president and Krafton India CEO Sean Sohn; and Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) COO Ninad Raikar.

The three-day mega showcase was held from 17 to 19 April 2026. It positioned Chennai as a dynamic hub for gaming, esports, animation, visual effects, extended reality, immersive technologies, AI-powered creative tools, education, startups, and digital storytelling.

IGS 2026 featured conferences, exhibitions, esports showcases, creator engagements, B2B networking opportunities, startup platforms, skilling initiatives, and industry collaborations.

”Gaming and esports have evolved far beyond entertainment and are emerging as significant drivers of youth engagement, digital innovation, and economic opportunity. India has the scale, talent, and digital infrastructure to become a global leader in interactive entertainment and states like Andhra Pradesh are keen to explore partnerships in esports training, gaming education, and innovation ecosystems,” expressed Reddy. “It is essential to promote responsible gaming while ensuring the sector’s sustainable growth through increased awareness, well-structured platforms, and meaningful engagement for the youth.”

Thiagarajan stated, “It is crucial to build a robust ecosystem that brings together industry, startups, academia, and policy leadership, enabling India to emerge as a globally competitive creative powerhouse.”

Navani said, “The India Gaming Show has evolved into a national movement that brings together government, industry, startups, and young talent. As India continues to be one of the fastest-growing gaming markets globally, the next milestone is to build globally competitive studios, create original intellectual property, and nurture world-class esports talent. Platforms like IGS and the CII Summit FX play a crucial role in shaping India’s leadership in the global AVGC-XR economy.”

Sohn shared, “Gaming is now a global engine of culture, community, careers, and intellectual property creation, platforms like IGS and CII Summit FX are critical in shaping the future of India’s creative industries and ensuring India becomes not only a consumer market but a global creator of original content and world-class IP.”

Raikar commented, “The institute is committed to strengthening the ecosystem through its three core pillars academics, innovation, and policy advocacy while bridging the gap between creative potential and industry-ready expertise.”

A key highlight of IGS and CII Summit FX was the emphasis on the IICT, envisioned as India’s National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR, with support from the ministry of information & broadcasting and CII. It also featured key announcements, along with upcoming MoU exchanges between CII, IDGS, and IICT, aimed at enhancing skilling initiatives, fostering innovation frameworks, and driving deeper industry collaboration.