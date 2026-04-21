The Pinkfong Company’s ‘Bebefinn’ film now streaming worldwide on Netflix 

The Pinkfong Company, known for its global hit Baby Shark, has released its first Bebefinn feature film, now streaming worldwide on Netflix following its theatrical rollout last year. The film was released in multiple regions and gained strong popularity among global audiences.

Synopsis of the film: Finn, the central character, is suddenly pulled into a tablet, urging his siblings Bora and Brody to team up with Pinkfong and Baby Shark to rescue him from a magical world. Bringing together popular characters from across the Pinkfong Universe, the film offers an interactive viewing experience featuring sing-along moments, a blend of 3D animation and pixel art, and a dynamic soundtrack that combines jazz, electronic dance music (EDM), and Broadway-inspired musical elements.

The Bebefinn franchise has emerged as a leading kids and family brand, topping Netflix Kids & Family charts in 11 markets, including the United States, and ranking in the Top 10 across 25 countries. It has also surpassed 58 billion views and 80 million subscribers on its global YouTube channel, earning the YouTube Diamond Creator Award in just 14 months, one of the fastest achievements among The Pinkfong Company’s channels.

“This global streaming release marks an important next step in expanding Bebefinn as a multi-platform franchise, and we look forward to continuing to connect with families around the world through engaging content experiences,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo.

The company will host a social media campaign from 23 April to 1 May to celebrate the film’s global release on Netflix. Fans can participate by sharing photos or videos of their viewing moments on Instagram stories and tagging Bebefinn’s official account for a chance to win exclusive Bebefinn plush toys.