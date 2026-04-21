The Lego Group collaborates with Aardman on short film ‘Boop’

The Lego Group and Aardman have jointly released a new short film Boop, inspired by young builders’ stop-motion creations.

Last year, children were invited to create their own endings to the story of Boop, an alien using Lego bricks and the Lego play app’s stop-motion studio. Following months of development, the joint production premiered on 21 April.

Synopsis of the film: Boop follows the journey of an alien navigating a world made of Lego bricks in search of a way back to its clay-based home planet, encountering moments of mischief, creativity, and friendship along the way.

The Lego Group digital consumer engagement senior vice president Anna Rafferty stated, “To see the results of the collaboration between Lego Insiders Club, Aardman and young builders is inspirational. This work puts storytelling and the joy of creation front and centre and embodies our commitment to inspiring the creators of tomorrow.”

“The response to the Lego Play App stop-motion studio series and our lovable alien Boop has been phenomenal and inspirational, we’ve seen lots of passionate engagement from young Lego fans and hopefully future animators whose ideas helped shape and influence the final film,” expressed Aardman chief creative director Sarah Cox.

The Lego Group will also include Boop as part of its ongoing social impact initiative with Young Victoria and Albert museum, engaging local students through exhibition visits, a special screening, and a stop-motion workshop. The short film also features a subtle easter egg referencing the upcoming Lego ideas Wallace and Gromit set.