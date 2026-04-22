LA-based Bizaar Studios announces adult animated series ‘Nouvelle’

Los Angeles-based Bizaar Studios is developing an adult animated series Nouvelle, with Terence Winter (The Sopranos) and Rachel Winter (Dallas Buyers Club). The series is inspired by Jacob Tomsky’s bestselling book Heads in Beds.

Nouvelle is set in one of New York City’s most sought-after hotels, following its obscure owner, dedicated staff, and unpredictable guests. The pilot episode centers on a scandal involving a rising politician who dies under mysterious circumstances after an encounter with a young sex worker, placing the hotel’s future at risk. The first season unfolds the secrets of its characters, along with the deeper legend and hidden truths surrounding, where nothing is ever accidental.

“A luxury hotel is the perfect setting for a modern upstairs/downstairs drama with a wonderful mishmash of characters,” expressed Rachel and Terence. “We are compelled by stories about the perversion of the American dream and exploring themes of fantasy and fairy tale living side by side with the reality of the have-nots.”

Bizaar Studios co-founder Iovine shared, “The series will take audiences on an intricately constructed journey, leveraging animation to elevate the storytelling.”

Bizaar Studios’ is led by co-founders Iovine, Amir Mohamadzadeh, and Eric Bromberg.