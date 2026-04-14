LA-based Bizaar Studios takes their adult animation-focused Fast channel to Prime Video

Bizaar Studios, launched in 2025 to curate high-quality adult animation content, extends its Bizaar Fast (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel offering to Prime Video. The larger footprint adds to the channel’s current availability on Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Plex, and Hisense.

The new deal comes on the heels of the recent addition of Funimation founder Gen Fukunaga to Bizaar’s advisory board, which also includes George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones), Jimmy Iovine (The Defiant Ones), and Conrad Vernon (The Addams Family).

“Our strategic expansion to Prime Video underscores the global momentum behind adult animation and Bizaar’s deep relationships with premium storytellers,” said Bizaar Studios co-founder Eric Bromberg. “Their global reach helps us to continue championing bold creators and bring their animated work to audiences around the world.”

Created for discerning adult viewers and animation fans, the Bizaar Fast Channel offers an always-on slate of world-class animated content- from globally recognised franchises to avant-garde indie hits. Launched in early 2025 with hundreds of hours of curated premium content, key programming for the channel includes:

Speed Racer – The high-octane, globally beloved ‘60s anime series that ignited generations of gearheads and animation fans with its sleek design and breakneck pacing.

– The high-octane, globally beloved ‘60s anime series that ignited generations of gearheads and animation fans with its sleek design and breakneck pacing. Lupin the Third – The long-running anime franchise following the world’s greatest gentleman thief, blending stylish heists, jazzy soundtracks, and noir espionage with a global cult following.

– The long-running anime franchise following the world’s greatest gentleman thief, blending stylish heists, jazzy soundtracks, and noir espionage with a global cult following. Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple – A martial arts anime that delivers a powerful coming-of-age journey filled with humour, heart, and bone-crunching combat, centred around a bullied teen turned martial arts master.

– A martial arts anime that delivers a powerful coming-of-age journey filled with humour, heart, and bone-crunching combat, centred around a bullied teen turned martial arts master. Requiem from the Darkness – A psychological horror anthology dripping with atmosphere and dread, where ghost stories and folklore reveal humanity’s darkest instincts in beautifully frightening animation.

– A psychological horror anthology dripping with atmosphere and dread, where ghost stories and folklore reveal humanity’s darkest instincts in beautifully frightening animation. Virtua Fighter – Based on Sega’s iconic video game series, this action-packed anime adaptation expands the franchise’s universe through richly animated martial arts battles and character-driven story arcs.

– Based on Sega’s iconic video game series, this action-packed anime adaptation expands the franchise’s universe through richly animated martial arts battles and character-driven story arcs. Animated documentaries from The New Yorker – Visually striking, thought-provoking shorts that bring real-world stories to life with the prestige, wit, and depth expected from one of the world’s most respected publishers.

– Visually striking, thought-provoking shorts that bring real-world stories to life with the prestige, wit, and depth expected from one of the world’s most respected publishers. Viral indie animation shorts – A rotating slate of acclaimed works from creators like Mr Friend, Pedro Allevato, Alec Lang, Maddie Brewer, Nina Chung, Amy Hewett, and Lincoln Swing Street- artists who’ve collectively earned more than 300 million views on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram with boundary-pushing stories and eye-popping visuals.

Backed by fantasy icon Martin, legendary entrepreneur Iovine, animation veteran Vernon, and Funimation founder Fukunaga, and led by co-founders Jeremy Iovine, Amir Mohamadzadeh, and Bromberg, Bizaar Studios is on a mission to entertain global audiences through bold adult animated content, working with world-class storytellers to develop bleeding-edge IP. The Fast channel on Prime Video reflects its pursuit to give creators a bigger stage to spotlight animated work, whether it premiered last month or decades ago.