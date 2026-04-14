Nodwin Gaming collaborates with Runestone on real-time esports data tech to strengthen tournament integrity

Nodwin Gaming has joined hands with Runestone, a Prague-based esports technology company that provides real-time data and engagement solutions for tournament organisers and publishers. This partnership comes as real-time data and integrity monitoring have become essential components of modern esports operations.

Speaking on the partnership, Nodwin Gaming business officer & Mena (Middle East and North Africa) global data monetisation head Teemu Koski said, “We’re excited to partner with Runestone as we continue expanding our competitive gaming portfolio across high-growth regions and titles. Integrity and transparency are fundamental to sustainable esports ecosystems, especially in tier two competition, where the next generation of talent emerges.”

This move will open the door to developing new products and engagement tools for publishers, tournament operators, and event promoters. Tier two tournaments have also become an important part of the competitive ecosystem, giving emerging teams consistent opportunities to compete while strengthening the overall talent pipeline across major titles.

Through properties such as the Nodwin clutch series, Nodwin Gaming has been building structured competitive platforms for teams operating just below the top tier of global Counter-Strike competition. The latest edition of the series recently concluded with a big claiming victory in Nodwin Clutch Series Five after defeating Ecstatica 2–1 in the US$50,000 online tournament’s grand final.

“Nodwin Gaming has built one of the most dynamic esports ecosystems across emerging markets, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with a partner that shares our focus on building sustainable competitive ecosystems,” said Runestone partnerships head Michael Schwartz. “By combining Nodwin’s experience in operating global esports IPs with Runestone’s integrity and engagement infrastructure, we can support tournaments with greater transparency, deeper fan interaction, and scalable operational tools. Supporting the Nodwin Clutch Series is an exciting starting point, and we’re looking forward to expanding into new titles, formats, and regions together.”

This collaboration will also introduce new operational and engagement capabilities across Nodwin Gaming’s IPs across additional esports titles, including mobile-first competitive ecosystems.