Bot VFX names Christina Wise and Rachel Mariscal Creasey in senior roles

L to R: Christina Wise and Rachel Mariscal Creasey

Bot VFX has announced the appointments of Christina Wise as vice president of revenue management and Rachel Mariscal Creasey as executive producer. The two will take on responsibilities across business and production functions within the company.

Bot VFX CEO and founder Hitesh Shah shared, “Wise and Creasey bring deep industry expertise and leadership across both business and production, essential to our strategic expansion in the industry. Their appointments mark an important step in our growth and they will play a key role in further strengthening our client partnerships.”

Wise is based in Los Angeles, California, and will oversee revenue management. Her scope of duties include business development, sales and marketing, and the producers team.

Commenting on her appointment, Wise said, “I have been amazed at how well everyone in our industry knows Bot as a solid, reliable delivery partner for nearly two decades. I am excited to help expand brand momentum as the clients look to us for more complex work and reliable solutions.”

Wise has more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, covering theatre, live events and feature film production. Before joining Bot VFX, she was Tippett Studio business development vice president and has held senior roles at MELS, BUF and MPC. Her work includes Academy Award winning films such as Blade Runner: 2049 and 1917, as well as projects including The Miniature Wife, Wednesday, Dopesick, The Nevers, Twin Peaks: The Return, The Call of the Wild and Artemis Fowl. She has been a member of the Television Academy’s Special Visual Effects branch since 2025.

Creasey has more than twenty years of experience in visual effects production across feature films, episodic television, commercials and interactive media. She has managed large projects in multiple international territories, bringing organisation and clarity to complex productions.

“I was drawn to Bot by its sterling reputation, its structured and highly effective approach to production, and the exceptional quality of its work. I’m excited to play a key role in growing the range and ambition of the work we take on, showcasing Bot’s artistic talent and collaborating with its outstanding team of supervisors, artists, and engineers,” shared Creasey.

Before joining Bot VFX, Creasey worked as 20th Century Studios VFX producer and as WeFX executive producer in Los Angeles. Her credits include feature films such as Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Spiderhead, Tron: Legacy and 2012, along with streaming series Upload and Perry Mason. She has also overseen more than 50 commercial campaigns for brands including Apple, Disney, Nike, Universal and Gatorade, and has contributed to AAA video games such as Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny, Halo and Batman: Arkham Origins.