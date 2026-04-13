Arena Animation Malleswaram, Vedatma College & Tathastu Techno Solutions to conduct AI-VFX workshop

Tathastu Techno Solutions and Tathastu Academy, in partnership with Arena Animation Malleswaram and Vedatma College, have announced a three-day workshop titled Houdini + AI in modern VFX.

The use of artificial intelligence continues to grow within the VFX industry, a gap has emerged between experimental work by artists and real-world production requirements. This initiative aims to provide participants with a clearer understanding of real industry workflows and practices.

While generative AI can serve as a valuable tool for aspiring artists, it differs significantly from real world production environments, which involve client feedback, iterative workflows, physical accuracy, and shot-level precision. This workshop is designed to provide a structured, experience-led approach, helping participants better understand these differences.

Participants will explore how VFX scenarios behave when approached using AI highlighting its unpredictability and limitations, versus when rebuilt using Houdini, where control, flexibility, and precision can be achieved. The programme will also introduce machine learning as a final stage, positioning it as a supportive tool within the workflow rather than a replacement for core VFX processes.

“AI is accelerating content creation, but production environments operate on a very different set of expectations. Studios require control, repeatability, and precision at every stage of a shot. That is where procedural tools like Houdini play a critical role. What we are seeing today is a clear gap between what learners are exposed to and what the industry actually demands,” said Tathastu Techno Solutions and Tathastu Academy founder director Chetan Jain. “This collaboration is a focused step toward closing that gap. By bringing together industry, training, and academia, we are creating a more aligned learning experience that prepares students for real production scenarios, not just tools in isolation.”

Arena Animation Malleswaram director and Vedatma College of Design, Technology & Management chairman B.S. Srinivas expressed, “At Arena Animation Malleswaram and Vedatma College, we believe education must evolve alongside industry advancements. As AI continues to transform VFX workflows, this initiative focuses on bridging the gap between experimentation and real-world production by emphasizing procedural workflows. Our aim is to equip students with the skills needed to adapt to evolving technologies and meet the demands of global studios.”

Students will get to understand the gap between AI and real-world VFX production through hands-on approach. By combining industry expertise with academic collaboration, the initiative aims to equip artists with practical, future-ready skills and align learning with real world production demands.