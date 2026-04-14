Prime Video marks ‘The Boys’ finale with an event at Luna Park Sydney

Left: Karl Urban

Prime Video marked the release of the fifth and final season of The Boys with an event at Luna Park Sydney. More than 500 attendees gathered as the park’s iconic face was transformed into a large-scale installation dedicated to the Emmy Award-winning series. The event featured The Boys actor Karl Urban, who appeared on the red carpet and joined guests for an evening shaped around themes from the series.

Synopsis of the fifth season of the series: In its fifth and final season, The Boys reaches its climax as Homelander asserts total control, leaving Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie imprisoned while Annie struggles to lead a resistance. With Kimiko missing and Butcher returning armed with a virus capable of destroying all Supes, a chain of events is set in motion that will alter the fate of the world.

Media, fans and guests including Nina Oyama, April Rose Pengilly, Jean Tong, Justin Hill, Nick Brown, Jana Bartolo, Danijela Dacic and Aicha Robertson attended the event, which reimagined Luna Park Sydney for the final season. Across the evening, attendees explored themed spaces drawn from The Boys, such as Butcher’s tentacles, A-Train’s speed, the Milk Bar, and an installation featuring Laser Babies.

The evening concluded with a Q&A featuring Urban outside the amusement park, hosted by Smallzy. Following this, he unveiled a projection across Luna Park’s iconic face, transforming the landmark with imagery from The Boys.

The Boys is adapted from the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers. The show was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Season five of the series premiered on 8 April 2026 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases leading to the finale on 20 May 2026. The season is available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.