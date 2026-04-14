Aardman Animations appoints CAA Brand Management for brand licensing in Japan and greater China

Aardman Animations appointed CAA Brand Management, the licensing and consumer products division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), to manage its brand licensing, partnerships, live experiences, and promotional activities across Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, effective 1 April.

CAA Brand Management is a brand management company that helps in extending brands beyond core offerings. It provides services including licensing, brand strategy, product development, marketing, public relations, and market research.

This highlights Aardman’s growing focus on expanding its presence in Asia, building on the recognition and popularity of its key brands, Shaun the Sheep and Wallace & Gromit, across the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with CAA Brand Management across our key markets in Asia,” shared Aardman director of licensing & distribution Alison Taylor. “Our brands already have a strong and loyal following in Japan and China, however this collaboration allows us to build on that momentum with a focused and local expertise. Together, we see significant opportunities to unlock new categories and partnerships, to help deepen consumer engagement and support sustainable, long-term growth across Asia.”

CAA Brand Management, brand management Asia vice president Romel Maranon shared “We look forward to leveraging our regional expertise and global network to help Aardman reach new audiences and create meaningful connections with fans. Together, we’re committed to delivering innovative brand experiences and driving long-term growth for Shaun the Sheep, Wallace & Gromit, and the entire Aardman portfolio throughout these dynamic markets.”

Aardman’s latest appointment follows the current expansion of its licensing and consumer products team, including the promotion of Alison Taylor to licensing & distribution director, who will oversee the partnership, with the agency reporting. Collaborating with senior members of the brand and licensing team, including attractions & live experiences director Ngaio Harding-Hill; digital, social & communities director Kenny England and brand marketing & public relations director Amy Pearson.

The licensing business was previously managed by Tohokushinsha Film Corporation in Japan and U-Young in China.