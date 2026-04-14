Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment bring ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War-The Calamity’ to US cinemas 

Viz Media and Fathom Entertainment will bring the first three episodes of the anime series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War –The Calamity exclusively to United States theatres from 25 to 29 June ahead of their broadcast and streaming debut.

This US special premiere will present the first three episodes in both subtitled and English dubbed versions nationwide, along with an exclusive behind-the-scenes discussion featuring creator Tite Kubo and directors Tomohisa Taguchi and Hikaru Murata.

“Anime fans are in for a thrilling experience as ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ wraps up its groundbreaking run on the big screen,” shared Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt. “Fathom has pioneered the theatrical experience for compelling, non-traditional content with built-in fanbases, and Bleach fans are in for a treat with the first three episodes and exclusive, behind the scenes content from our friends at Viz Media beginning 25 June.”

The official synopsis reads: As the Thousand-Year Blood War reaches its climax, the balance of the three worlds begins to collapse following the fall of the Soul King. With Yhwach and the Wandenreich seizing control of the royal palace, now transformed into the wahr welt, the thirteen court guard squads unite with former enemies to launch a final assault.

Amid intense battles and rising chaos, Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies fight to protect what remains, as hidden truths come to light and Yhwach’s power reaches new heights. As the conflict nears its end, the fate of the world hangs in the balance between despair and hope.

Bleach’s resurgence highlights a long-running legacy as one of Shonen Jump’s early ‘Big Three’, the property originally ran 366 episodes from 2004–2012 and helped define a generation of U.S. anime fandom alongside One Piece and Naruto. The current run has been widely praised for its animation quality, explosive action choreography and Shiro Sagisu’s score, earning multiple awards for the show.

Fathom Entertainment offers a diverse range of content, including anime, performing arts, faith-based films, and classic cinema, often presented with curated introductions. Viz Media is a leading San Francisco based company focused on the licensing, localisation, and publishing of Japanese manga and anime across North America and international markets.

Tickets of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War –The Calamity will be available online on 29 May.